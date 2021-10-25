Strictly's Giovanni Pernice breaks silence on Maura Higgins split in new statement The Strictly pro recently split up from the Love Island star

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice issued a statement on Monday night following his split from Maura Higgins.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice's dating history

The 31-year-old took to Instagram Stories to say "there was absolutely no wrongdoing," after he separated from the Love Island star after four months.

"Hey guys – I hope everybody had a great Monday. Going into another wonderful training week – thank you so much for your amazing messages and your support this weekend," he began.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Giovanni Pernice tearful after emotional Strictly dance

"I get to live my dream every single day because of you – so thank you, thank you, thank you. I wanted to say a couple of things…

"Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins share glimpse inside romantic getaway

GALLERY: Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers and their relationships

"Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn't it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice broke his silence on his split from Maura Higgins

"My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career. But I am learning so much from this series of Strictly.

"The show has highlighted many important conversations for different communities and increased representation.

"These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy and recognition. We must concentrate on what's important and how we can all make a difference in life. Gio x."

Giovanni and Maura dated for four months

The pair first sparked rumours of a split after deleting all traces of each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

The news comes shortly after Giovanni opened up about Maura while talking to HELLO! He said: "Maura is beautiful, funny, and she's a very loyal person," he gushed.

Maura is yet to break her silence

We get along very well, we're just enjoying getting to know each other." Of the Strictly 'curse,' Giovanni said: "Maura is absolutely fine, in the sense that it's not a curse, I'm going to dance with my celeb, and she will be supporting me all the way.

"Realistically, if you're happy in your relationship there is no reason for the curse. If you're happy with your wife or with your husband, you wouldn't go on Strictly to cheat."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.