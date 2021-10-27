Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova enjoys date night with Dan Walker and his family The duo will be taking part in this week's Halloween show

Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker headed out on a special date night in Sheffield and they were in great company as the BBC presenter's family joined them.

MORE: Strictly's Dan Walker pays emotional tribute to wife

The group headed to Uncle Sams Diner in Sheffield and the 44-year-old couldn't help but share a picture from the night with his Instagram followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Dan Walker reveals shock friendship with major US star

"We took @nadiyabychkova out to @unclesamsdiner with the family tonight. We had a lovely chat with some proper #Strictly super fans and gorgeous food. #ProperSheffield #SheffieldIsSuper," he wrote alongside a picture of him and Nadiya outside the venue.

READ: Dan Walker unveils home transformation plans – but wife Sarah might not like it

RELATED: Strictly star Dan Walker left speechless after receiving surprise news ahead of Saturday night's show

Unfortunately, Dan's wife Sarah and their three children, Joe, Jessica and Susie, were nowhere to be seen. The family rarely feature on the presenter's Instagram feed and has only spoken about family life a handful of times.

Nadiya and Dan enjoyed a night out with the presenter's family

Dan and Sarah married in 2001 and will mark their 20th wedding anniversary next week.

The couple are believed to have met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999. The couple set up their home in the city back in 2017.

Dan's wife Sarah headed to the studios on Saturday to watch Dan perform

Speaking about why they had decided on Sheffield, Dan told the Mail Online in 2018: "My wife Sarah and I moved to Sheffield last year because it's played a big part in our lives. We both studied here and it's where I began broadcasting."

They have since made the property their own with stunning interiors, which Dan revealed in a series of professional images taken in the kitchen.

"The kitchen is where we hang out with our children, Susie, Jessica, Joe and Winnie, our cockapoo rescue dog," he said.