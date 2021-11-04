Strictly's Tilly Ramsay wows in leather mini skirt as she steps out with partner Nikita She appeared on It Takes Two

Tilly Ramsay looked beautiful as she appeared on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two with her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin on Wednesday evening.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis looks too beautiful for words in sheer top

The star chose to wear a chic leather mini skirt and a black blouse for the live show, adding a simple pair of black ankle boots. Her makeup was natural and glowing with her hair left in loose waves.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Tilly Ramsay wows in leather mini skirt as she talks Strictly training

Tilly and Nikita were later pictured leaving the show together, with Tilly adding a tartan jacket to her look to stay warm. So pretty!

MORE: Dianne Buswell delights fans with rare photo of her 'natural' hair

The 19-year-old, who is daughter to chef Gordon Ramsay, has received plenty of support from the public during her time on Strictly Come Dancing - and has been getting bags of praise from the show's four judges, too.

Tilly and Nikita wowed fans with their Halloween Cha Cha Cha

Tilly and Nikita scored highly for their adorable Cha Cha Cha routine last Saturday night, and will no doubt be hoping to keep it up with their Tango this weekend.

MORE: Who is Tilly Ramsay? Everything you need to know about the star

Of course, the star's biggest fan is her dad Gordon, who leaves her adorable Instagram comments after each routine. Following the pair's last performance, he sweetly wrote: "Such an amazing Cha Cha Cha well done, keep working hard @tillyramsay @nikita__kuzmin one week at a time, brilliant such a joy to watch. Love you, Dad." Aw!



Tilly and dad Gordon Ramsay

The TV chef also spoke out in defence of Tilly recently after she was body-shamed live on radio station LBC, after which she wrote an inspiring social media post in which she said that she "won’t tolerate people that think it's okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone's weight and appearance."

Gordon said during an Instagram Live: "It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, 'I'm not taking this.' She is 19-years of age for goodness sake – bursting her a**e off and attending university by Zoom and learning the most extraordinary moves with Nikita. I think it was a breath of fresh air that level of standing up and saying, 'We're not going to tolerate that.'"