Judi Love's family: Everything you need to know Judi returned this week

Strictly Come Dancing fans were thrilled to see Judi Love return to the dancefloor after she was forced to miss last week's show after the Loose Women star tested positive for COVID-19.

But who did the 41-year-old have to stay at home with? The star is a proud mum and has previously spoken about her children on Loose Women.

WATCH: Judi Love gets surprise message from Sean Paul

Here's everything we know about Judi's home life…

Does Judi Love have children?

Judi is doting mum to two children, a 16-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son. The comedian keeps her children out of the spotlight, covering her daughter's face when she celebrated her birthday earlier this year.

In a sweet post, Judi posed alongside a number 16 light, which was adorned by balloons with the number on them, and followed it up with a snap of her and her daughter touching heads together.

In her caption, she lovingly wrote: "My baby 16th birthday! I'm emotional and proud all at the same time. It's her born day but it's my birthday. I give God thanks for the blessing that enable us to grow through these last 16 years. I love you my sweetie, you coming into my life has changed me for the better."

Is Judi Love single?

Judi is believed to be single, however she does encourage her children to keep up a relationship with their father. In a Facebook Live in 2019, she explained: "I try to speak to my kids about how mine and their father’s relationship has not developed.

The star has said she's looking for love

"How I still want them to have respect, how certain things I won't have and certain things I will have."

She added: "I encourage their grandparents to be in their life because it's so important."

Although Judi is single, she is open to finding love and has spoken on Loose Women about her search for the perfect man.

