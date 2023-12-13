11 eco-friendly gifts that are good for you, and the planet

When it comes to sustainability, even small changes can help make a positive impact on the environment.

Whether that's choosing to wrap your gifts in recyclable Christmas paper, shopping from small businesses, or thinking mindfully about what you're gifting to friends and family, only good can come from your promise to limit waste and shop sustainably.

For the earth-conscious consumer in your life, we’ve compiled a selection of eco-friendly gifts from brands big and small that are doing their bit to protect the planet.

How we chose the best eco friendly Christmas gifts

With so much greenwashing out there, it can be hard to workout which brands are truly doing their bit for the planet. We've chosen brands that are working hard to limit their carbon impact, champion animal wellbeing, support local makers and are transparent about their sustainability practices. Gift-worthy: Outside of being a Lifestyle Writer, sustainability and circularity have become second nature to me. I have spent the last three years building a pre-loved wardrobe and making sustainable swaps in my home; from refillable beauty products to low-waste grocery deliveries. Everything in this gift guide is chosen as something I would personally use, or recommend to anyone who wants to tread lightly on the planet.

Outside of being a Lifestyle Writer, sustainability and circularity have become second nature to me. I have spent the last three years building a pre-loved wardrobe and making sustainable swaps in my home; from refillable beauty products to low-waste grocery deliveries. Everything in this gift guide is chosen as something I would personally use, or recommend to anyone who wants to tread lightly on the planet. Longevity: Anyone conscious about their impact on the planet will value a gift they can keep forever. That's why many options in this gift guide are high quality products from responsible brands that will remain reusable for decades.

Best eco-friendly gifts for Christmas 2023

From quality luggage that will last a lifetime to luxury glasses, affordable flowers from UK brands, small businesses and more, we're compiled a responsible gift guide to inspire your planet-conscious shopping.