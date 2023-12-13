11 eco-friendly gifts that are good for you, and the planet

When it comes to sustainability, even small changes can help make a positive impact on the environment.
Whether that's choosing to wrap your gifts in recyclable Christmas paper, shopping from small businesses, or thinking mindfully about what you're gifting to friends and family, only good can come from your promise to limit waste and shop sustainably.
For the earth-conscious consumer in your life, we’ve compiled a selection of eco-friendly gifts from brands big and small that are doing their bit to protect the planet.
PLANET POSITIVE INSPIRATION
How we chose the best eco friendly Christmas gifts
Planet positive: With so much greenwashing out there, it can be hard to workout which brands are truly doing their bit for the planet. We've chosen brands that are working hard to limit their carbon impact, champion animal wellbeing, support local makers and are transparent about their sustainability practices.
Gift-worthy: Outside of being a Lifestyle Writer, sustainability and circularity have become second nature to me. I have spent the last three years building a pre-loved wardrobe and making sustainable swaps in my home; from refillable beauty products to low-waste grocery deliveries. Everything in this gift guide is chosen as something I would personally use, or recommend to anyone who wants to tread lightly on the planet.
Longevity: Anyone conscious about their impact on the planet will value a gift they can keep forever. That's why many options in this gift guide are high quality products from responsible brands that will remain reusable for decades.
Best eco-friendly gifts for Christmas 2023
From quality luggage that will last a lifetime to luxury glasses, affordable flowers from UK brands, small businesses and more, we're compiled a responsible gift guide to inspire your planet-conscious shopping.
Silhouette 'Vivid Sky FR' Glasses
A gift for the glasses wearer
I've worn glasses for nearly a decade, but I can honestly say my Vivid Sky FRs from Silhouette are the most reliable and flattering pair I've owned.
All of Silhouette's unique designs are fully customisable in colour and design, meaning your eyewear can be as unique - or timeless - as you want them to be. I love how lightweight they feel without feeling fragile; all of Silhouette's glasses are designed to last a lifetime thanks to being crafted from High-tech Titanium also used to make planes.
Silhouette is Europe’s first and only EMAS-certified eyewear, meaning the brand has been recognised as making exceptional environmental commitments. The brand's eyewear production is already carbon neutral, and all their production facilities are powered exclusively by CO2-free green electricity.
SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush
A gift for pearly whites
When I first started thinking more consciously about my impact on the environment, the only eco-friendly alternatives for toothbrushes were flimsy bamboo manual ones which never left me feeling confident in my oral health.
Enter SURI, which, in my opinion, has changed the game for sustainable oral care. Each year four billion toothbrushes are thrown away; enough to circle the earth 12 times. SURI's philosophy is to ensure its Sonic Toothbrush will be the last one you'll ever need, made from long-lasting bio-based materials and a free recycling promise.
Aside from its impressive sustainability credentials, SURI can be purchased with a UV-C travel case (to kill bacteria), is both sleek and chic in design, and has a 40+ day battery life.
Weekender Bag in Checkerboard
A gift for the weekender
Any adventurer in your life needs a Weekender Bag. These eco-friendly travel companions from Kind Bag come in a range of fun and playful designs perfect for levelling up any airport outfit.
My Weekender Bag in the 'Checkerboard' design came with me on a weekend trip to Amsterdam and I was thrilled by how much I could fit in the cabin-approved accessory.
Each and every Kind Bag is made 100% from recycled plastic bottles originally destined for the ocean or landfill. To date, the brand (which is also female-owned and female-run) has repurposed over 5 million plastic bottles.
100% Recycled Toilet Paper
A gift for the bathroom
If you haven't yet heard of Who Gives A Crap, the sustainable company making a serious impact on the way we use loo roll, you'll want to get behind their game-changing products.
If their 100% plastic-free packaging to their recyclable paper toilet rolls wrapped in colourful wraps wasn't enough to sway you, they also donate 50% of profits to help build toilets for the 2.3 billion people who don't have access to proper sanitation - that’s 1 in 3 people.
Since investing in a WGAC subscription, my bathroom has never looked more colourful!
Humber - Waxed Canvas Holdall
A gift for the jet setter
Kovered's Humber holdall is the ideal cabin bag; roomy, versatile and designed to last.
I've used it on several short haul trips and always have plenty of room for my laptop, toiletries, clothes and a pair of shoes. We fight over it in my family - I love taking it on weekend trips while my partner insists on taking it to football practice. It's both timeless and sleek, yet rugged and practical.
Kovered's commitment to the planet is at the heart of the brand. Leather bags are made using leather residues that would otherwise be sent to landfill or incinerated. Their high-quality brass hardware is suitable to be continuously recycled and they recently launched their ReKovered collection, which is made from 100 per cent recycled materials.
Full of Heart 2024 Diary
A gift for the productivity pundit
Papier's stunning stationery is one of my favourite accessories. Each and every one of their paper goods is designed beautifully, with everything from colourful notebooks to minimalist planners, embossed diaries and personalised notecards serving as more than just a piece of stationery; it's art.
While Papier does use virgin paper, they are committed to sourcing from sustainable forests, only working with suppliers that comply with the highest social and environmental standards. All leather products are crafted from upcycled leather that would otherwise go to waste.
The Monika Letterbox Flowers
A gift to brighten someone's day
Bloom & Wild's fresh letterbox blooms make a beautiful, thoughtful gift that has a minimal impact on the environment. Unlike supermarket flowers, which are often wrapped in single-use plastic, all of Bloom & Wild's floral arrangements are packaged in 100% recycled materials.
The UK-based brand prides itself on its circular approach, such as sending tulips with bulbs on so they can be replanted and launching their own flower press kit so you can preserve your favourite bouquet to last a lifetime.
The Spray Set
A gift for a sparkling home
Spruce's refillable products arrive in a gorgeous eternity bottle made from lightweight aluminium, which means it's not only unbreakable, but infinitely recyclable.
Simply refill your spray bottle with a sachet of ocean-friendly cleaner and water, which is free from chlorine, petrol, palm oil, synthetic fragrances and other harsh chemicals that harm our environment. Even better, with every Spruce starter kit you purchase, Spruce remove ocean-bound plastics equal to twenty-five plastic bottles.
Refillable Aluminium Deoderant Case
A gift of natural deodorant
Deodorant might not spring to mind when it comes to gifting, but we're wild for this sustainable, refillable and vegan-friendly deodorant from Wild. I've used this sustainable deodorant for years, and slowly influenced my friends and family to follow suit. We all love it.
Designed to last a lifetime with cases available in a range of unique designs, any eco-conscious friend will love this planet-friendly swap.
Wild's range of refills are biodegradable, vegan-friendly and free from nasties such as aluminium salts, parabens and phthalates and make for a welcomed departure from atypical deodorant fragrances, branching instead to wildly welcoming: Jasmine & Mandarin Blossom, Fresh Cotton & Sea Salt, Orange Zest, Coconut Dreams, Mint Eucalyptus, Bergamot Rituals and Sandalwood & Pistachio - with new additions always on the horizon.
For every deodorant Wild sells, it also contributes towards a global tree planting initiative through charity On A Mission.
Travel Destinations 2024 Calendar
A gift for the forward planner
Papier's stunning, illustrated wall calendars make a beautiful, thoughtful gift for anyone who likes to forward plan.
All of the brand's gifts come wrapped in recyclable paper, and most of their products are produced on a made-to-order basis. That means minimal stock, minimal returns and personalised Papier just for you. In other words, as little waste as possible.