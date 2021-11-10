Al Roker surprises fans with photos featuring rarely seen family member on Today They look so alike!

Al Roker shares a close bond with his family, and he made it evident by making a rarely seen member part of his life at work as well.

In a series of pictures he shared on Instagram, the Today Show star revealed that his younger brother, Chris, had joined him to host that day.

The special moment was part of a family week initiative by the team of Today where family members will be joining as co-hosts and special guests all week.

Al Roker has fans talking with adorable video of family dog Pepper

"Getting to cohost the @3rdhourtoday with my #babybrother @chrisroker was an absolute joy. As @craigmelvinnbc says, 'my favorite Roker' thanks for capturing, @photonate," Al captioned the pictures of the two.

Fans instantly were struck by how similar the two looked, despite Al being 16 years Chris' senior, as his wife Deborah Roberts commented: "So fun watching you living bro's!"

A fan wrote: "Loved the show you two are the cutest," with another saying: "I see a little bit of Nick in him. Very handsome," and a third adding: "Y'all look like you were having fun!!!! Thx for sharing your bro!!!!"

Al brought his younger brother Chris to work as a special co-host

Even Al's co-stars couldn't help noticing the similarities, as co-host Sheinelle Jones exclaimed on the show: "I got to tell you, I saw you walking down the hallway — I thought you were Al!"

The popular weatherman has another sibling as well, a younger sister named Alisa, who surprised her big brother on the air along with Chris for National Siblings Day in April.

Al and his family are currently riding on the high of having recently completed the Abbott 5K Dash in New York City in the run-up to the marathon.

Al, Deborah, and Nick celebrated after running the Abbott 5K Dash

The Today star's wife, Deborah, shared a series of family pictures of her with her husband and their son, 19-year-old Nick, including a selfie of the three radiantly smiling at the camera after having finished their incredible dash.

