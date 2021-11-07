Al Roker and his family were on the receiving end of a lot of fan support and praise as they revealed an incredible family achievement.

The Today star's wife, Deborah Roberts, shared a series of family pictures of her with her husband and their son, 19-year-old Nick, as they ran the Abbott 5K Dash in New York City.

She posted a selfie of the three radiantly smiling at the camera after having finished their incredible dash in the run-up to the grand NYC Marathon.

In the caption, she wrote: "Saturday satisfaction! Like a dance, we had different tempos and touches… but we wound up together!

"What a #joy to bask in this day of enthusiasm and history, Celebrating 50 years of marathon magic! We warmed the path for the 30k runners hitting the NYC pavement tomorrow in this 5k for @nyrr @nycmarathon."

Fans immediately took to the comments to congratulate the three on their valiant efforts, as one commented: "Love a family run! Y'all look invigorated!"

Deborah shared pictures of her family after they completed the Abbott 5K Dash

Another wrote: "So proud of you three," with a third saying: "Well done Roker family! always fun to do as a family," and one adding: "Congratulations!!!!!"

Al shared a cheerful selfie of the trio earlier in the day as they were about to dash off for the run, writing: "And we're off!!! #abbottdash5k."

Fans inundated them with well wishes then as well, with many of them writing "good luck!" One commented: "Good luck Roker family!!"

Another said: "We did it too! Love that race. Go Roker fam," and a third added: "You all look fantastic!!! Have fun!"

Fans wished the trio well as they embarked on the run

The family enjoys running together and are spending as much time together as possible before Nick leaves home for college.

Deborah shared a bittersweet series of pictures from when they first went campus scouting, as she wrote: "College visit road trip! Just the first one. Is this really happening!?"

