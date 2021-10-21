Today's Al Roker causes quite the stir with latest work decision Would you ever bike to work in a suit?

Al Roker left many fans slightly worried and largely in hysterics with his new social media post talking about his latest work decision.

The TV journalist shared a video of himself from early in the AM, before the sun was even out, on the way to work.

He revealed that he was walking his bicycle as he'd cycled his way over to the Today studio, even wearing a helmet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker has fans talking with adorable video of family dog Pepper

"A great morning to bike into work today. Can't wait for you to see my interview with @moveablefeastny #matthewrhys coming up on @3rdhourtoday," he wrote in his caption.

He spoke more about his upcoming day of interviews and what the streets looked like on Fifth Avenue in the clip itself.

However, the first thing most fans noticed was that he was on the bike wearing a full suit, presumably the same one he'd go on the air with.

Many commented about the curious choice while also finding it hilarious as one fan wrote: "Wow even with your suit awesome Al."

Al's decision to bike to work left fans worried for his safety

However, there were many who found the choice risky, especially considering it was so dark outside, as one said: "Where is your reflective clothing? It's dark. Stay Safe Al."

Another agreed, adding: "Biking in a suit lol. Be careful it's still dark. Maybe you should be wearing a reflective vest!"

A third commented: "Where the heck is your reflective gear and headlamp?! This is not a good idea in that city of absolutely nuts drivers!!"

However, as an experienced New Yorker, it's safe to say that Al was able to make it to the Today studio on time and in perfect condition.

The weatherman has frequently been in risky situations throughout his career

As the show's resident weatherman, the popular television personality has been put in precarious positions several times in his career.

But he's always assured fans and colleagues that he's capable of handling himself and remains as jubilant as ever on and off camera.

