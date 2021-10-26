Today's Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts made quite the impression on fans as they stepped out in some truly show-stopping looks.

Deborah shared pictures of the two on Instagram as they underwent a glamorous transformation for a special event.

She revealed that they had gotten all done up to celebrate the Studio Museum in Harlem at a gala and that Al was her gallant date for the evening.

The ABC journalist looked like a fairytale princess in a beautiful yellow evening gown that featured a slit down the middle and plant drawings on it.

Al played the part of the prince in waiting in a crisp black tuxedo and a pocket square that matched his wife's gorgeous dress.

In the caption, Deborah wrote: "Feels like #prom night minus the corsage.

"Stepping out with my fave date @alroker to celebrate @studiomuseum in a magical gown of #harlem toile by @harlemtoilegirl @markingramcollection. So happy to feel the lightness of being together again with so many friends."

Al and Deborah wowed fans with their glamorous attire

Fans were left stunned by the transformation and gushed over how incredible the couple looked, with one fan commenting: "Just love you in this dress!!!! Gorgeous!!"

Another wrote: "Deborah! You are just a living doll! You look stunning," with a third adding: "Another gorgeous dress!! You and Al look amazing!! Enjoy the evening!"

Deborah's fashions have frequently caught the attention of fans, even as she celebrates other big moments like with a recent photo she shared with Michael Strahan.

The two journalists stood side-by-side for a photograph as Deborah revealed that they had been awarded the SAG-AFTRA American Scene Award for their reporting on the Breonna Taylor story.

Deborah's style choices have won her several fans

Amid congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues, many couldn't help but fawn over her outfit, a colorful knit midi.

One of her followers wrote: "Congratulations! And, oh my word, I LOVE your outfit," with another also adding: "Congratulations! As always, lovely frock! Didn’t realize you were so petite!"

