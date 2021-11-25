Piers Morgan left 'stunned' after phonecall with Kate Garraway's husband Derek - details Derek Draper has remained seriously ill for nearly two years

Piers Morgan has given a candid account of his phone call with Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper amid his health battle.

MORE: Kate Garraway makes emotional confession about 'loneliness and fear'

Derek contracted coronavirus last year and spent over a year in hospital, before he was finally discharged and able to return home in April 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears after NTAs win

Sadly, his battle is ongoing as he suffered several complications including brain inflammation and damage to the lungs, kidneys, heart and liver, and now requires round-the-clock care and is "rarely communicative".

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals 'difficult' Christmas plans amid husband Derek's COVID recovery

Exclusive: Dr Hilary details colleague Kate Garraway's 'heartbreaking' journey with husband Derek

Writing in his Daily Mail column, the former Good Morning Britain host revealed he recently reached out to Kate ahead of interviewing her for his final episode of Life Stories.

"Suddenly, without warning, Kate said: 'He's next to me now. Why don't you ask him yourself?'" he wrote. "I was stunned. The last time I spoke to Derek was nearly two years ago at my Christmas pub party in December 2019."

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

He continued: "'Derek!' I cried. 'It's so good to talk to you!' There was a slight pause and then I heard a familiar male voice say very clearly and strongly: 'Hello!' I was stunned, again.

"'HELLO!' I stammered back. 'It's great to hear your voice again. Keep battling, Derek – we’re all so proud of you!' There was another pause, then I heard him say the words 'Thank you' - again, very clearly."

Last month, Piers revealed that he is quitting Life Stories after 12 years and that his good friend and former GMB colleague Kate would taking over.

"I'm quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows," he tweeted. "My final one will be with my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It's been a blast!"

Life Stories began in 2009 and has seen Piers interview the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Mo Farah, Simon Cowell, Cheryl and then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.