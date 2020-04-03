There are new concerns for Kate Garraway as her husband Derek Draper is in intensive care after contracting coronavirus. The Good Morning Britain presenter, who has also been showing symptoms, is now at home self-isolating with her children. Her spokesperson confirmed the news to The Sun, saying: "Kate's husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19. He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus."

Kate Garraway with her husband Derek

The spokesperson added: "Kate hasn't been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home." It has also been reported that Kate cannot visit her husband at hospital as she has to self-isolate due to the UK's restrictions.

Kate, 52, and her political advisor husband Derek have been married since 2005 and share two children together, a daughter, Darcey, aged 14, and son William, aged ten. On Thursday evening, Kate uploaded a video showing her support to the NHS staff. "We had a an extra special reason to #clapthecarers in our house tonight but there's a special reason for us all isn't there," she wrote. "Thank thank you to all the health workers caring for our loved ones and key workers keeping our lives going. You are incredible."

The news comes a week after Kate insisted she was safe to film Good Morning Britain after fans were left concerned at her croaky voice amid the ongoing pandemic. Addressing concerns on the show, she told viewers: "A couple of people have been in touch to say I sound a bit croaky this morning, I'm not being irresponsible, I've just spent the last 48 hours continually talking." She added: "That's no pandemic. That's the common Kate… Nothing to worry about there, but thank you for your concern. I am completely safe to be operating out and about."

