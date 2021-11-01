Kate Garraway shares new photo after taking time away to 'focus on home and family stuff' The GMB star shares two kids with husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has returned to Instagram after taking some time away in order to focus on her family. On Monday, the Good Morning Britain host delighted fans after she uploaded a fun snap of herself back in the studio with her Smooth Radio colleague James Daniels.

"Hey sorry not been on here for a while - came off the radar for a bit to focus on home & family stuff - more of that to come," she told her followers.

The return to social media comes as Kate and her radio colleague celebrated an amazing achievement. "But what lovely news to come back to @smoothradio to this morning - our show now has a record breaking over 2.5 million listeners," she added.

"So glad you love the show as much as I do & here's the star of it - my brilliant producer @jamesdanielsjd. See you tomorrow at 10!"

Fans of the star were quick to comment, with one writing: "Lovely to see you back really enjoy the show- always on in our house and in that car." Another remarked: "It's good to take time for yourself and family."

The GMB star shared this snap from the Smooth Radio studio

A third post read: "You don't have to explain anything, at all. You have enough going on in your life than worrying about people who care, but you don't know... just understand anyone who cares, knows to give you space. I do hope you get where you wanna be. But never ever apologise for staying away from social media." [sic]

Over the past 20 months, Kate's main focus has been on her husband Derek Draper and their two children. Derek, 54, was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after he contracted coronavirus. He was then in intensive care for months before leaving hospital one year later and now requires round-the-clock care at home.

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

Kate recently spoke out about how their children have coped throughout the family's ordeal. "Darcey and Billy have been so amazing," she said in the Telegraph's Stella Magazine. "They're both processing it all in different ways and they do talk about it with friends."

Kate, Darcey and Billy have decided against seeing a therapist so far, though, despite Derek being a therapist himself. "We're not getting professional help at the moment," she explained. Why? Kate admitted that she was worried about "opening the floodgates right now. I mean I still haven't really cried, so I don't feel in the right place to see a therapist yet."

