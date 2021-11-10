Kate Garraway makes emotional confession about 'loneliness and fear' amid husband Derek's COVID battle Derek Draper was hospitalised with COVID back in 2020

Kate Garraway has reflected on moments of "great loneliness and fear" amid her husband Derek Draper's COVID-19 battle in a candid new interview.

The Good Morning Britain host heartbreakingly confessed that "the only person I want to give me a hug can't do it" as she spoke of her agony.

"It's hard because the person I wanted to give me a hug is the person that can't - and that's Derek," she said, reports PA.

Derek, 54, was hospitalised with coronavirus back in March 2020, and after a year in hospital, he returned home. However, the former lobbyist still requires round-the-clock care.

Kate, also 54, has been away from her family due to filming the BBC 2 show, Walking With..., where she takes a hike through the Cotswold countryside.

The TV star is set to appear in BBC show Walking With...

Of her 54-year-old husband - with whom she shares children Darcey, 15, and William, 12 - being ill, Kate shared: "I've had moments of great loneliness and fear.

"I think it's the first time I've been on my own since Derek was sick, really, because in between that I'm sort of flitting between working and children and going to the hospital when Derek was in hospital and being at home with him now he's at home.

"To go for a walk just for its own sake, on your own, is an indulgence that I really enjoyed taking the time to do."

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

She added: "I think it's important to do that, because you need to sort of put a bit of petrol in the car, don't you, in order to tackle all the things in life that we have to tackle."

Over the past 20 months, Kate's main focus has been her husband Derek and their two children. "I was doing a lot of mindfulness and trying to create some space in my head when it feels life is quite overwhelming," she continued.

