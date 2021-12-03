Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals 'world would be great with more people like Giovanni Pernice' The Strictly stars are hoping to lift the glitterball this month

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have undeniably formed a great partnership, winning praise from the Strictly Come Dancing judges and the show's fans.

EastEnders actress Rose is Strictly's first-ever deaf contestant, and during the competition, the pair have had to work "harder than anyone else" to perform their spellbinding routines.

In a new interview with The Times, Rose, 27, and Giovanni, 31, wasted no time in signing each other's praises. "I am so very grateful to him, because he adapts to me a lot," Rose said.

The soap star has to learn her dances through counting and follow the professional dancer's signalling. "Sometimes the count in my head goes faster than the one in my body, and I am trying to bring it together," the actress explained.

Giovanni then added: "I give her the count and she has to memorise the rhythm of it. If you go out just a little bit, then you are out of the music. He continued: "Every week is different. That's why she is working three times harder than anyone else. Including me."

Rose and Giovanni are fan favourites

The understanding they have developed is certainly something many can learn from, demonstrating how deaf people can do anything if those who can listen are there to help. "If there were more people like Giovanni, the world would be great," Rose remarked.

Earlier this week on It Takes Two, the stars discussed reaching the quarter-finals of the BBC dancing competition as they looked ahead to their next dance, the American Smooth to Everlasting Love.

Asked how she feels about making it so far in the competition, an emotional Rose – who fought back her tears - explained: "It's just so nice because I really don't want it to end. Every time I think about it, it makes me really emotional.

The Strictly stars are on track to making it into the final

"I try not to think about it and just enjoy being in the moment and I just really don't want it to end. I just want to carry on…"

Jumping in, Giovanni said: "I am so proud. She's a fantastic student, she listens to me, I know I can be horrible sometimes because it's the nature of the job, but the fact she's loving it so much and become a very good dancer."

