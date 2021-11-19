Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis' rarely-seen boyfriend pictured with Giovanni Pernice The actress has been in a relationship with Samuel Arnold for seven years

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have been wowing fans on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor week after week, but the actress made sure she put some time aside to celebrate her 27th birthday.

On Wednesday, Rose was joined by both Giovanni and her boyfriend Samuel Arnold for a fun dinner date as she took a break from rehearsals.

In a picture shared on the professional dancer's Instagram page on Friday, the trio beamed for the photo before tucking into an amazing spread of sweet treats. "Still smiling and thinking about this little plate of dessert," remarked Giovanni.

Both Rose and Giovanni appeared on This Morning following their monumental silent dance in support of the deaf community on last Saturday night’s dancing show.

Talking about the 10 seconds of silence, Rose said: "I think it was a special moment for me because a lot of the time, you always see a deaf person getting on well and doing what is normal, but you don't see how much hard work goes behind it.

The dancing duo pictured with Rose's boyfriend Sam

"I think the silent moment was to show, 'This is what I do when I dance - this is the amount of work I do, but I still do it with a smile on my face.' That's my message and it’s a lot of what deaf people go through."

Giovanni was then asked if he had the "best dance partner," to which, he replied: "100 per cent. I'm a professional dancer, I've been doing it for 23 years.

"Even 10 seconds of silence was so hard because in that 10 seconds, you have to think about your steps and you have to think about keeping the beat and I was like, 'Now I understand what she goes through.' The 10 seconds was powerful, it was very, very, very good."

Rose and Giovanni during their couples choice dance

The actress, who plays Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, has been with Sam for almost a decade. It is thought that the couple live together, and earlier this year they celebrated seven happy years together.

Like Rose, Sam is also deaf, and the pair tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. However, over on Instagram, the Strictly star has shared several sweet snaps of the two of them during their many travels.

