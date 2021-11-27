Strictly fans worry for Rose Ayling-Ellis after passionate performance with Giovanni Pernice Rose and Giovanni struggled with their Paso Doble

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Rose Ayling-Ellis took on her toughest challenge yet when she danced the Paso Doble with Giovanni Pernice this weekend.

MORE: This surprising secret about Strictly costumes has been revealed - and we bet you never noticed

The smouldering dance was a "struggle" for the pair, with Rose confessing it was completely out of character for her to play such a "fierce" character – and judge Craig Revel Horwood had a harsh critique for them. Fans took to Twitter to express their concern that Rose and Gio were not safe, saying: "After that score… VOTE VOTE VOTE for Rose & Giovanni. They’re not safe. #Strictly."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoys birthday night out with dance partner Giovanni

Another tweeted: "Only a 33/40 for Rose & Giovanni this week really? At least Anton actually gave them they 9 they more than deserved #Strictly [fearful face]," while a third wrote: "Just incase I think Rose & Giovanni will be getting all my votes tonight! #Strictly."

Shirley Ballas diplomatically said: "You are a class act. You had some beautiful elevation in this dance, some great shaping. Tiny little stumble at the end, but otherwise, well done."

The pair hugged after a stumble at the end

Anton Du Beke branded it "marvellous", saying Rose captivated the public's attention every week, while Cynthia Erivo, who is filling in for Motsi Mabuse again this week, was full of positive comments.

MORE: Did you know Strictly star Kai Widdrington has a famous parent?

RELATED: Strictly stars John Whaite and Johannes Radebe on the 'impact' of their partnership

Craig, however, declared their Paso Doble "upright and stiff", saying there was "too much forward and back", to boos from the audience. Receiving eights and a nine from Anton, the pair seemed a little disappointed by their scores after such strong results in recent weeks.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman after their performance, Giovanni admitted they had "struggled" this week, but had got there in the end.

Rose and Giovanni are still in the running to win Strictly

In the behind-the-scenes VT, Rose said: "It's very different and it's not me at all, I like the challenge… I'm not a very controlling person. I try to bring character to my face, but then Gio finds I stick my chin out too much. It's a tough week."

MORE: Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis' rarely-seen boyfriend pictured with Giovanni Pernice

There are just six couples left in the competition battling it out for the glitterball trophy.

Earlier this month, Rose and Giovanni created one of the most memorable moments in Strictly history when they danced to a silent moment for 10 seconds to Symphony by Clean Bandit with the couple's choice.