Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice reveal their Strictly partnership is 'more than just about dancing' The pair are this year's Strictly favourites

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are certainly ones to watch in this year's Strictly Come Dancing. And since meeting back in summer, the pair have developed one of the show's greatest partnerships.

EastEnders star Rose is Strictly's first-ever deaf contestant, and in recent weeks, they have been receiving a great response from the judges and the audience for their powerful performances.

"I think for me and Rose it's definitely been from the beginning more than just about dancing," the professional dancer explained on The One Show this week.

He added: "I adapt myself a new way of teaching and obviously Rose has a different way of learning, but I think with the dance that we did, we definitely sent a very strong message to everybody for the Deaf community and we both feel already like winners."

With the final just weeks away, both Rose and Giovanni are looking forward to making it through to the end. "Obviously, winning the glitter ball would be nice, like the cherry on the cake," the Strictly professional said. "But we are very proud of what we are doing." Rose agreed, admitting she was also "very proud" of their work in the competition.

Giovanni and Rose are this year's favourites

Earlier this week, during a chat with Radio Times, the pair spoke of their close bond, with Giovanni saying: "What I've learnt from Rose is that you can be positive and happy every day, really.

"She comes to the studio, and if it's a difficult dance or if it's an easy dance, she's positive. Whatever's going on with my own life, I go to the studio and spend time with Rose, and I just relax."

Rose then commented: "I had a gut feeling you were going to be a good partner for me because in the deaf community, we're really, really expressive. We are very direct. And you're direct."

