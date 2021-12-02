Rose Ayling-Ellis pictured with Giovanni Pernice after tearful Strictly interview The Strictly stars are on track to making it into the final

Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed just how much her Strictly Come Dancing journey means to her - so much so, that the EastEnders actress is already feeling emotional that her time on the show with Giovanni Pernice is coming to an end.

A short while later, the pair - who are this year's favourites - were pictured leaving the It Takes Two studios, smiling from ear to ear after their appearance.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis close to tears on It Takes Two

During their chat with Janette Manrara, they discussed reaching the quarter-finals of the BBC dancing competition as they looked ahead to their next dance, the American Smooth to Everlasting Love.

Asked how she feels about making it so far in the competition, an emotional Rose explained: "It's just so nice because I really don't want it to end. Every time I think about it, it makes me really emotional.

"I try not to think about it and just enjoy being in the moment and I just really don't want it to end. I just want to carry on…"

Jumping in, Giovanni then said: "I am so proud. She's a fantastic student, she listens to me, I know I can be horrible sometimes because it's the nature of the job, but the fact she's loving it so much and become a very good dancer."

Soap star Rose is Strictly's first-ever deaf contestant, and in recent weeks, they have been receiving a great response from the judges and the audience for their powerful performances.

On how the judges score their dances, Rose said: "Anything can happen then and I genuinely thought everyone else did such an amazing dance and we were in the middle... I genuinely thought I could be in the bottom two and be ready for it."

