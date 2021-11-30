Strictly's Giovanni Pernice responds to fans claims suggesting Rose Ayling-Ellis has 'changed' him The pair are this year's fan favourites on Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has shared his thoughts after viewers noticed a "change" in him during this year's series with dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Unsure whether the claims are true, the professional dancer has admitted he feels more positive while working with the EastEnders actress.

"People on social media think that I've changed, that I’m a different person," he told Radio Times, adding: "It's changed completely the way I teach and how I make the choreography. It's a different world. And I'm glad that I'm the one who's discovering this…"

Giovanni, 31, is currently competing on Strictly with soap star Rose, the show's first-ever deaf contestant. In recent weeks, the pair have been receiving a great response from the judges and the audience for their performances.

Of their close bond, he said: "What I've learnt from Rose is that you can be positive and happy every day, really. She comes to the studio, and if it's a difficult dance or if it's an easy dance, she's positive. Whatever's going on with my own life, I go to the studio and spend time with Rose, and I just relax."

Rose and Giovanni during their couple's choice dance

Rose then commented: "I had a gut feeling you were going to be a good partner for me because in the deaf community, we're really, really expressive. We are very direct. And you're direct.

"Also, you've got a record of being in the final so many times, and of turning a bad dancer into a good dancer, which you've done with me."

Earlier this month, they created one of the most memorable moments in Strictly history when they danced to a silent moment for ten seconds to Symphony by Clean Bandit with the couple's choice.

