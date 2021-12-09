Lorraine Kelly reveals 'head-spinning' royal rules as she's awarded CBE by Princess Anne

Lorraine Kelly reached a very special milestone this week, as she was awarded a CBE by Princess Anne. The daytime TV presenter was honoured for her services to broadcasting and charity – a very well-deserved recognition. Read about her day at the palace below in her exclusive HELLO! diary...

This week I was lucky enough to be awarded a CBE by the Princess Royal Princess Anne at a special ceremony in Windsor Castle. It was an incredible honour, especially as I was in the company of so many wonderful NHS and front-line workers who helped us through the pandemic.

Before the awards began, I was able to have a chat with many of them and hear their stories of bravery and resilience.

Sadly, but completely understandably, Covid restrictions meant all of us could only bring one guest along to share the big day. It meant I couldn't take my mum and daughter, but my husband Steve came with me which was wonderful.

Lorraine Kelly was awarded a CBE at Windsor Castle

The protocol is quite head-spinning. You are talked through everything by a resplendent courtier, from how to approach the royal personage, exactly when to curtesy and how to get out of the room without falling over.

Of course Princess Anne put everyone at ease and was utterly charming. We had a delightful conversation about Scotland.

She wore a purple dress and skirt by designer Laura Green (pictured: stylist Bronagh)

As it was such a special occasion, I wore a purple dress and skirt by designer Laura Green, a matching headpiece by milliner Georgina Blyth and shoes from Dune.

MUA Helen Hand getting Lorraine ready

It brought back memories of when I was awarded an OBE by the Queen in Edinburgh's Holyrood Palace during the summer of Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. I was unbelievably nervous and emotional and can't recall what The Queen said to me as I was totally overwhelmed by the occasion and cried happy tears throughout.

The TV star after the ceremony

It was very humbling to be awarded a CBE for being on your TV screens for over 35 years, most especially during the pandemic, and for my charity work which is so important to me.

But it's really an award for all of my amazing team who have worked so hard during the pandemic to ensure that my show went on air every single day, hopefully bringing clarity and kindness in these tough times.

