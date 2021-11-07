Exclusive: Tom Fletcher reveals the touching reason why he wants to win Strictly The McFly star is hoping to lift the glitterball trophy

In an exclusive new interview and photoshoot for HELLO! magazine, Tom Fletcher reveals the real reason he wants to win Strictly Come Dancing, and how his children are his inspiration for both his time on the dancefloor with Amy Dowden and his success as an author.

"I get one chance to do this show and when it ends, I'll be back fulfilling my true passion, doing what I dreamt of as a kid: being in a band and writing books. But for Amy, Strictly is her dream. She's such an incredible dancer and teacher and I'd love to be the one who wins the Glitterball for her," reveals Tom who is tipped to become king of the ballroom, following his wife Giovanna's triumph in last year's I'm a Celebrity.

Tom also tells HELLO! how his sons, Buzz, seven, Buddy, five, and three-year-old Max are huge fans. "They watch it every Saturday, give their own scores and cheer me on, which is so sweet. They've even been learning some of the steps."

And he says they have a big influence on his children's books, as his latest two titles - The Christmasaurus picture book and The Christmasaurus and the Naughty List - hit the bookshelves.

"Although I started writing children’s books before I had kids, my approach changed after I became a dad. It’s very useful to be able to look inside the mind of a seven-year-old when you’re writing for youngsters that age. I try out my ideas on them first and then they come up with suggestions."

Tom is hoping to lift the glitterball trophy with Amy Dowden

Amy has become a familiar face in Tom’s household, forming a bond with Giovanna and their boys: "It’s always been important to involve my family as I knew when I signed up to Strictly that it can take over your life. They’ve been part of it every step of the way. I think Amy wishes she was dancing with Giovanna this time around. She picks up the steps quicker than I do."

The Christmasaurus and the Naughty List and The Christmasaurus picture book, both illustrated by Shane DeVries, are published by Puffin.

