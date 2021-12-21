Kelly Ripa stuns in romantic wedding photograph with husband Mark Consuelos Awkward posing for the win

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have often been termed as "couple goals" by their many friends and fans, and they got them all talking with a new snapshot.

Kelly took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself romantically posing with Mark at fellow Riverdale star Casey Cott's wedding.

The TV personality wore a purple velour dress with ruffled sleeves while her husband looked smart in a tuxedo with a flower pinned to the collar.

"Tis the season for awkward poses," Kelly wrote alongside the snap with a few festive emojis, but their various friends and colleagues believed it was anything but.

"Hi prom. lol. Awkward but still so darn [flame emojis]," wrote Carrie Ann Inaba, while Joel McHale commented: "Are you vampires? #agingbackwards."

Even on-screen wife Marisol Nichols chimed in, writing: "Beauties," with Sam Champion saying: "That's not awkward!! It's super cute." Many others like KJ Apa and David Muir voiced their approval as well.

The adorable couple quickly had fans gushing over their photo from Casey Cott's wedding

Fans were equally as effusive in their praise, with many remarking upon how young they both looked and one writing: "Stunning… you two look like you're going to your high school prom."

The Live! host took to social media earlier over the weekend to share more snippets from the beautiful ceremony, revealing she'd reunited with her kids for the occasion.

Kelly took to her Instagram Stories to share that she attended the special event with both her sons, Michael and Joaquin.

The two boys looked as dapper as could be in their strapping tuxedos, with Michael sporting a ghoul-themed tie. She posted a picture of the two lads standing side by side, writing: "#brothers," and added a selfie of the three, masked the entire time.

Kelly reunited with her two sons for the wedding

The Hope and Faith star even shared a picture of the newlyweds while they were in the middle of their first dance, congratulating them.

