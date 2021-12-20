Kelly Ripa reunites with sons Michael and Joaquin for special event - see photos The family that sticks together

Kelly Ripa gave fans a peek at her beautiful weekend with her latest social media posts, revealing that she was spending time with family.

The television personality took to her Instagram Stories to share that she attended a special event with both her sons, Michael and Joaquin.

The two boys looked as dapper as could be in their strapping tuxedos, with Michael sporting a ghoul-themed tie and Kelly in what looked like a purple dress.

She posted a picture of the two lads standing side by side, writing: "#brothers," and added a selfie of the three, all while being masked and safe the entire time.

The family attended the wedding of Riverdale star Casey Cott, who has worked on the show with both Michael and husband Mark Consuelos.

Kelly even shared a picture of the newlyweds while they were in the middle of their first dance, congratulating them.

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host enjoys sharing special family moments on social media, especially now that she has a full house once again.

Kelly reunited with her two sons for Casey Cott's wedding

While both Michael and her daughter Lola have been close by in New York, youngest son Joaquin went away to Michigan for university. But he's now back home for the holidays.

The Hope and Faith star recently posted a throwback family photograph of the five on Instagram as their holiday card, and fans found it absolutely adorable.

"Repurposed vacation photo #fbf #holiday #fam," she wrote alongside a snapshot of the group from their visit to Italy earlier this year.

"The beautiful family," Lisa Rinna commented, with Carrie Ann Inaba saying: "You all… such a special and beautiful family… happy holidays!"

Kelly and Mark are parents of three, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin

A fan wrote: "Look how grown the kids are. You two are very blessed," with another adding: "Love it! Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays to your beautiful family!"

