Kelly Ripa's emotional revelation about youngest son Joaquin had husband Mark 'choked up' The couple have three children together

Kelly Ripa marked an emotional milestone over the summer when her youngest son, Joaquin, headed off to college and while it would be a bittersweet moment for any family, it was particularly heartfelt for the Live host.

Earlier in the year the 18-year-old was narrowing down his university choices and Kelly opened up about it on her morning show.

She revealed that Joaquin had struggled with dyslexia and that when they learned he had earned a place at college, her husband, Mark Conseulos, was practically in tears.

She explained: "Joaquin is trying to decide on a college right now and he has a lot of options," she told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

"Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you’ll be surprised to know - because you’re nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

Kelly said it was through "hard work, determination and remediation" that he is now facing an exciting future at Michigan State University.

Kelly and Mark are proud parents to their three children

The star expressed her joy at the news but said she "never had the doubt" that Mark did and reminded families with dyslexic children that it can be a “blessing”.

"They learn how to read the room and pick up on social queues," she said.

Kelly was clearly overjoyed with her son's progress and thanked his amazing school for their hard work too.

Their youngest son left for college in the summer

In the past, Kelly has broken down in tears on-air talking about Joaquin and his straight A's and even had Ryan wiping away the tears.

At the time, she said: "School has always been a very big challenge for us in our household,” but was thrilled when she discovered her boy was excelling in his education.

Kelly and Mark are also proud parents to Lola, 20, and Michael, 24.

