Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin made a brave decision that broke family tradition The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is married to Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children who are all growing up fast.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's emotional revelation about son Joaquin

Earlier in the year, their youngest son Joaquin was the last to fly the nest after leaving home for university.

However, unlike his older siblings, who both studied in New York, Joaquin changed things up by moving further afield.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children steal the show on Live with Kelly and Ryan

The teenager enrolled on the prestigious wrestling course at the University of Michigan, and has been thriving ever since.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares rare photo of son Michael - and he's identical to dad Mark Consuelos

READ: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

While Kelly and Mark miss Joaquin a lot, they are incredibly proud of him and his achievements.

Joaquin is making a name for himself in Michigan thanks to his wrestling too, and recently shared a professional photo of himself with his team mate.

Kelly Ripa with her sons Michael and Joaquin

"Just hanging out with my roommate… Team 100. Go Blue," the aspiring wrestler captioned the photo.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son opens up about surprising relationship with his parents

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos shares incredible pool-side photo from vacation with famous parents

His university admission is even more special to his proud parents, as Kelly explained back in February during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The actress opened up about Joaquin's learning disorders, including dyslexia and dysgraphia.

Joaquin now lives in Michigan where he is attending college

At the time, the teenager was deciding on a college, and Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest that it had been an emotional time for her and Mark as parents.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares incredible photo of lookalike mom - and her hair is amazing

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares previously unseen wedding photo as she counts down to celebration

"Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

Kelly and Mark Consuelos and their three children

Despite being away from home, Joaquin is still staying involved in his family's activities and went home for Thanksgiving last month, reuniting with his parents and siblings Michael and Lola.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael steals the show during memorable TV appearance

MORE: Kelly Ripa's Thanksgiving dinner statement has been dividing fans

The family are now looking forward to spending more quality time together over the festive season, and Michael and Joaquin were both pictured posing alongside their famous mom over the weekend, having both returned back in time for Christmas.

"Home for the holidays," the doting parent captioned the image.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.