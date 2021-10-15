Kelly Ripa is unrecognisable as she dons mini white dress for incredible couple's photo The couple have been married for 25 years

Halloween might still be two weeks away, but Kelly Ripa is already excited about it! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-three shared a throwback picture of her and her husband Mark Consuelos' 2019 costume and it was spooktacular!

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' poolside physiques astound fans - but daughter Lola won't be happy

The couple, who have been married for 25 years, opted to go as a Day of the Dead-inspired bride and groom, with the presenter opting for a cute mini white dress with a matching veil and black tights. Mark simply wore an all-black look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in monochrome swimsuit

"#tbt 2019 Matrimonio," Kelly captioned the photo, which was taken in front of a black door surrounded by large pumpkins.

MORE: Kelly Ripa rocks bangs and long hair in epic throwback photo

RELATED: David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa's son in the best way

"My pumpkin," Mark adorably commented on his wife's post. Friend Carrie Ann Inaba wrote: "I love this! #halloweenhotties," whilst Anderson Cooper added: "Omg this is amazing."

Kelly and Mark's 2019 Halloween costume was spooktacular!

Others couldn't help but comment that the trip down memory lane was due to them not currently having their kids at home.

"While the kids are away the parents will play," one wrote, whilst a second joked: "That empty nest is really taking its toll."

Kelly and Mark's youngest son, Joaquin, 18, recently moved out of their family home to attend the University of Michigan, and Kelly has been open about how emotional it made them.

The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary back in May

Unlike his older siblings, who studied nearby in New York, Joaquin is the first to attend college outside of the state, and his university admission is even more special to his proud parents, as Kelly explained back in February during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The actress opened up about Joaquin's learning disorders, including dyslexia and dysgraphia. At the time, the teenager was deciding on a college, and Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest that it had been an emotional time for her and Mark as parents.

"Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."