Elizabeth Hurley sizzles at sunset in surfer-style swimwear you'll love

Elizabeth Hurley mixed it up with a flashback Friday photo she chose to share on Tuesday.

The swimsuit designer and model decided that the beginning of the week was the perfect time to post another red hot bikini photo and once again she didn't disappoint.

Elizabeth opted for a beautiful throwback sunset selfie in which she was posing in a cropped top and white bikini bottoms and looked ready to hit the surf.

She simply captioned it: "#flashbackfriday," and her fans didn't care what day of the week it was.

One wrote: "This is how to rock a swimsuit," while another added: "Wait a minute it's not even Friday," and a third chimed in: "Any day of the week."

Many said they wouldn't have known if this was a new photo or not and marveled at her youthful good looks.

Elizabeth shared a flashback Friday photo... on Tuesday

Elizabeth certainly knows how to look after herself and at the age of 56 she has a few secrets up her sleeve. Not that you'll see her turning to plastic surgery!

The all-natural star was asked by the Sunday Times whether she was a fan of excess plastic surgery and she said: "No! I don't think it makes you look younger, I think it just makes you look like you've got filler. It's not my cup of tea."

She's no stranger to stunning swimsuit selfies

There are a few different kinds of lifestyle changes she has made, though. In the same interview, she revealed that she had cut out all processed food, most alcohol, all sweets, smoking, and now eats lighter and earlier.

"I haven't eaten processed food for 100 years," she explained. "I don’t eat sweets. I drink little alcohol. I don’t smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learned to eat lighter and not so late."

