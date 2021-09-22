Elizabeth Hurley's rocks short blonde hair in latest show-stopping swimsuit photo This might be her best look yet

Elizabeth Hurley isn't ready to say goodbye to summer and so she shared a sensational swimsuit photo of herself to turn up the heat

The model and actress, 56, took to her Instagram Stories with a phenomenal image in which she is wearing a hot pink one-piece but it was her hair which almost eclipsed her swimwear.

Elizabeth's long, brunette locks had been replaced with highlighted, shorter tresses and the look really suited her.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley wears a bikini to dance to the Spice Girls

The swimsuit designer was promoting her line along with a discount on the plunging pink bathing suit she was wearing.

She established the brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, back in 2005 and models the garments herself. To stay in shape she admits she doesn't go crazy for the gym but does care about what she puts in her body.

"I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she told The Cut. "When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

Elizabeth's hair had a rock chick feel about it

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously, that's not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing."

Her go-to morning health kick isn't something she loves, but she says it is very good for her.

The star drinks two cups of hot water first thing to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

Elizabeth established her swimsuit range in 2005

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

Elizabeth doesn't end her day on a sluggish note either and prefers to keep it light before she hits the hay.

She told E!: "I think that's one of the best diet tips you can have to eat your food earlier on in the day, so you've got more time to digest it, and your body can rest in the sleep period."

