Elizabeth Hurley's glowing skin is down to using THIS anti-ageing serum twice a day since 1995

Elizabeth Hurley has beautiful skin, there's absolutely no doubt about that. The 56-year-old swimwear mogul and TV actress famously said that she moisturises her skin ten times a day, but there's one product she uses religiously (and has done since 1995!) and that's Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum. Keep reading to get hold of it with a saving of over £120.

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley reveals party-ready garden at $8.25million home

The Estée Lauder spokesmodel once told Yahoo Lifestyle: "I think I’ve been lucky because I’ve been with the company for 24 years so I’ve had really good products at my fingertips — and I use a lot of them."

She added: "My most favourite product of all has always been Advanced Night Repair which is a serum that I was given my first bottle of when I first joined the company in 1995, and I’ve used it religiously twice a day ever since."

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, £82, Look Fantastic

If you want to adopt Elizabeth's skincare routine into your own, you're in luck because for a limited time, the cult favourite Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum will be available as part of a four-piece Favourites Collection for a special launch price of £79.98, with a substantial saving of over £120, available until 22 August at QVCuk.com.

Advanced Night Repair Deal of the day

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Favourites Collection, £79.98, QVC UK

This cult-classic serum includes Hyaluronic Acid and exclusive Chronolux Power Signal Technology. It aims to reduce the appearance of multiple signs of aging - and you've just got to take one look at Elizabeth Hurley's skin and you'll see it has special powers.

MORE: 20 of the best makeup and skincare sales on the internet right now

The serum aims to create firmer-looking skin with a new bounce and gives you 72 hours of hydration. What's more, pores will look diminished to allow your skin to look more youthful as lines and wrinkles appear reduced.

The collection includes Advanced Night Repair Serum [50ml], Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex [15ml], Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Moisturiser Crème [30ml] and Pure Color Envy Replenishing Lip Balm.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.