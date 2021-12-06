Elizabeth Hurley's joy at son Damian revealed in latest photo - and fans react The teenager enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway in a mystery location

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed her joy after finally reuniting with her son Damian, who has returned home from a sun-soaked holiday in a mystery location.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the 19-year-old uploaded a snap of himself in his winter knits as he posed on a swing at his countryside house. He simply added a freezing-cold emoji, which promoted a sweet response from his mum. "Baby's home [heart emojis]," she remarked.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "I'm so glad you guys are all home and safe now and yeah I'll bet it is cold there compared to where you was." [sic] Another said: "Welcome back!!! [heart emoji]." A third post read: "Aww you are so beautiful, just like your mum x."

The post comes a few weeks after Damian and Elizabeth hit the Caribbean to promote the actress' latest movie, Father Christmas Is Back.

The mother-son pair are quite close and often shout each other out on social media and attend high fashion events together.

Back in May, Damian made a surprising confession about his mother and their picture-perfect Instagram photos. "Both my mother and I are incredibly scruffy by nature. The second we're not being photographed, we revert to slobbery with alarming ease," he told Vogue.

Damian Hurley uploaded this snap upon his return home

Damian, an aspiring model, signed with IMG Models back in 2020. At the time, he said: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining IMG Models. To become part of such a wonderful family is truly fantastic. I can't wait to see what the future brings."

The teenager is the son of Elizabeth from her brief romantic relationship with American businessman Steve Bing, who passed away in June 2020.

