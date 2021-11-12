Where to start with Elizabeth Hurley? The British icon is perhaps best known for her work campaigning for breast cancer awareness – a cause she has championed for over 25 years.

The actress, whose grandmother died of breast cancer, is the global ambassador for Estée Lauder's Breast Cancer Campaign and has long supported the beauty brand after they gave Elizabeth her first modelling gig aged 29. She was the inspiration behind the 'Elizabeth Pink' lipstick, whose sales benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

The BCRF's renowned Hot Pink Party, which was hosted by Elizabeth this year, raised over £4m in one evening, while Estée Lauder's Breast Cancer Campaign has raised more than £71m for life-saving research, education and medical services since its inception.

Speaking previously to Harper's Bazaar Singapore, Elizabeth said: "My grandmother's story, along with those of so many others I know personally with breast cancer, has made my advocacy for awareness of the disease my most important life's work."

As good friends with Sir Elton John, Elizabeth is also patron of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. She has attended and supported virtually every major fundraising event in the charity's 22-year history.

And that's not all. The star of The Royals has also supported The Prince's Trust, Caudwell Children, End Hunger Network and ARK children's charity. She's also an ambassador for Walking With The Wounded, which helps ex-servicemen and women overcome both physical and mental injuries.

