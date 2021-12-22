Salma Hayek pays unexpected tribute to Samuel L. Jackson with head-turning new photo That must've hurt

Salma Hayek had fans doing a double take after seeing her latest social media post which came with a heartfelt tribute.

The actress shared a throwback shot of herself from her movie Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, as she appeared on the scene looking bruised and bloodied.

With her in the photo was Samuel L. Jackson, her co-star and on-screen husband, looking similarly beat up as she held on to him.

Salma revealed that the throwback post served as a tribute to him on his birthday, as she wrote: "Happy birthday to the one and only @samuelljackson Cool forever."

Fans began raving over the pair in the comments, although a few couldn't stop talking about the second part of her caption, where she wrote in Spanish: "Happy birthday my cockroach."

"Man did she just call him a roach," one questioned, with several in the comments clarifying that it was a reference to their characters in the movie, in which she called him a roach because he wouldn't die.

Salma paid tribute to her co-star by using his on-screen nickname

Another fan wrote: "Happy Birthday to you Sir!!! And many more," with a third adding: "I just LOVE this duo," and one saying: "You're too beautiful, I can't stand it, perfection."

The Frida star recently revealed that she was on vacation so as to get some well-deserved rest before the holidays and decompress after being part of extensive back-to-back promotional campaigns for Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and House of Gucci.

She gave fans a peek at her break recently when she shared a sizzling poolside snap of herself, emerging from the water and drinking a glass of lemonade.

Salma wore a black low-cut one-piece swimsuit that showed off her fantastic figure with the words "Original Gucci" written right below the bust.

The actress stunned with her poolside swimsuit snap

"This is not my wardrobe for 'House of Gucci' but I highly recommend it anyway," she captioned the photo with a smile, referencing her newly released film.

