Salma Hayek looks stunning as she takes a 'hammock siesta' in plunging swimsuit The star is finally relaxing after promoting her two new films

Salma Hayek has been incredibly busy for the past months promoting her two new films, Eternals and House of Gucci so she can be forgiven for taking a little "hammock siesta" to catch her breath.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Hollywood star shared a rare downtime picture of herself taking a nap on a hammock whilst wearing an incredible plunging swimsuit.

"Nothing like a hammock siesta to recover from promoting 2 movies back-to-back," she captioned the stunning picture.

Nearly one million of her 19 million followers loved her snap, and thousands took to the comment section to praise the mother-of-one.

"Sleeping beauty," one simply wrote, whilst a second added: "You are the best!"

"Even without makeup she is perfect," noted a third.

While it's not known where the 55-year-old is vacationing, she could be in Bora Bora. Salma often visits the French Polynesia, most recently this past August.

Bora Bora holds a special place in the actress' heart as back in 2018 she and her husband François-Henri Pinault renewed their vows there on their tenth wedding anniversary.

The actress looked stunning last week at the NY premiere of House of Gucci

The 55-year-old shared the news on her Instagram at the time.

"The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal – it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding," she wrote alongside five pictures from the day showing Salma in a red gown and carrying a bouquet of white flowers.

Salma married the French billionaire on Valentine's Day 2009 in the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in Paris, France. Months later, the couple tied the knot again in a star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy.