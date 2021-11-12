When once asked how she became an activist, Salma Hayek rightly replied: "It's a very strange question. My head thinks: Why don't you?'"

The actress, producer and director, who earned herself an Oscar nomination for her leading role in Frida, has spent decades devoted to activism – in particular, fighting for women's equality.

Her biggest impact is her work with the Kering Foundation which Salma's husband François-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of Kering, established in 2009 after being inspired by his wife's dedication to combating violence against women.

Those who may not be familiar with Kering will recognise some of the conglomerate's luxury brands, such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta.

For the past 11 years, Salma has worked alongside her husband and the foundation in multiple initiatives aimed at helping women facing sexual, physical, and mental abuse and discrimination. In 2013, Salma partnered with Gucci and Beyoncé to co-found CHIME FOR CHANGE, an initiative to advance the education, health and justice of girls and women around the world.

One of her recent projects was launching the #StandWithWomen campaign to combat violence against women during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ending domestic violence has long been a mission for Salma, who, in 2015, spoke in front of the US Senate to encourage its members to extend the Violence Against Women Act. The following year the legislation was passed.

Salma's philanthropy has also taken her to visit Syrian refugee camps in Lebanon with UNICEF, raise nearly $1m for the organisation for earthquake victims in her native Mexico, and travel to South Africa as global patron of Mothers2Mothers to assist in their work to educate and help prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS in East and South Africa.

