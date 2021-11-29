Salma Hayek brings back the heat in sensational poolside swimsuit snap

Salma Hayek may just be experiencing the coming winter in a different way from the rest of the world, evidenced by her latest social media snap.

The actress shared a sizzling poolside snap of herself as she emerged from the water and decided to chug on a glass of lemonade.

She wore a black low-cut one-piece swimsuit that showed off her fantastic figure with the words "Original Gucci" written right below the bust.

WATCH: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina make surprising confession about London home

"This is not my wardrobe for 'House of Gucci' but I highly recommend it anyway," she captioned the photo with a smile, referencing her newly released film.

Fans were definitely feeling the heat, though, including Zoe Saldana, who simply dropped a flame along with a couple of raised hand emojis in the comments.

Many of her followers reacted in similar fashion. "LORD HAVE MERCY," one commented, with another saying: "This will break the internet."

"You look amazing Salma," a third wrote, with one adding: "Still the most beautiful woman alive," and several simply dropping flame upon flame emojis.

Salma stunned fans with her sensational poolside swimsuit snap

The Oscar-nominated actress is clearly enjoying a bit of well-deserved rest and relaxation after being part of heavy promotional campaigns for House of Gucci and Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard right before that.

She emphasized that with another recent swimsuit snap she shared, a rare downtime picture of herself taking a nap on a hammock whilst wearing an incredible plunging one-piece.

The deep blue piece once again displayed her sensational physique as she calmly lazed about looking just as beautiful as ever.

"Nothing like a hammock siesta to recover from promoting 2 movies back-to-back," she captioned the stunning picture.

The actress is enjoying a well-deserved vacation after heavy promotional schedules

"Sleeping beauty," one simply wrote, whilst a second added: "You are the best!" "Even without makeup she is perfect," noted a third.

