Salma Hayek always knows how to command attention on social media, and the star has left her fans stunned as she shared a beautiful photo.

In the throwback image, the actress dazzled as she sat with her close friend Christiane Martel and the late operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti, who passed away in 2007. The trio appeared to be at a lavish event as they were all dressed spectacularly, with Salma rocking an eye-catching strapless black dress with a stunning red embroidery detailing and paired with beautiful earrings.

Christiane looked incredibly elegant in a gorgeous black dress that featured white spirals, and she completed her look with a pearl necklace.

"In Mexico with Luciano Pavarotti and my friend Christiane Martel, God knows how many years ago," the Hollywood star wrote, before repeating the caption in her native Spanish.

And her fans were driven wild by the jaw-dropping image, with one complimenting her eternal beauty, saying: "You look the same. Wow, Pavarotti," and another called her: "So beautiful."

A third added: "What an incredible picture with Luciano...this is a framer," while a fourth commented: "This is amazing Salma! Love you!"

Fans loved the throwback snap

And some were just stunned by Luciano's impressive eyebrows as one observed: "His eyebrows," alongside a shocked emoji, which someone immediately followed up by replying: "Still the greatest till this day."

Although winter is fast approaching, it seems this doesn't concern Salma as she shared a sizzling poolside snap of herself emerging from the water and chugging on a glass of lemonade.

She wore a black low-cut one-piece swimsuit that showed off her fantastic figure with the words "Original Gucci" written right below the bust.

Salma always impresses us

"This is not my wardrobe for 'House of Gucci' but I highly recommend it anyway," she captioned the photo with a smile, referencing her newly released film.

Fans were definitely feeling the heat, though, including Zoe Saldana, who simply dropped a flame along with a couple of raised hand emojis in the comments.

Many of her followers reacted in similar fashion. "LORD HAVE MERCY," one commented, with another saying: "This will break the internet."

"You look amazing Salma," a third wrote, with one adding: "Still the most beautiful woman alive," and several simply dropping flame upon flame emojis.

