Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoys special spa date – 'Just what I needed' The star was treated to a special afternoon by her friend

Rose Ayling-Ellis is making the most of her first week free of dance training – and she certainly knows how to relax.

The 2021 Strictly Come Dancing winner headed to the Corinthia hotel in London for a special date with a friend and couldn't help but share the experience on her Instagram.

The EastEnders actress rarely shares personal pictures on her Instagram, but she made an exception on Wednesday, no doubt delighting her fans.

In her Stories, the 27-year-old reshared a picture originally posted by her girlfriend, which showed her smiling to the camera whilst looking cosy in a warm green jumper and black coat. In front of her, Rose had a delicious-looking chocolate treat alongside the word "Congratulations".

Rose beamed as she was treated to a special treat

The second picture was taken inside a spa room and showed several reclining chairs in front of a working fireplace.

"Just what I needed," the star wrote alongside the snap, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Rose has had an intense end to the year. After training non-stop for the past four months she and professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice lifted the Glitterball trophy, beating Johannes Radebe and partner John Whaite, who finished in second place.

The actress was happy to be spending the day at a spa

Taking to her Instagram following the win, the actress paid her partner Giovanni an incredible tribute. "I'm dedicating this post to the most wonderful human ever, Giovanni," she wrote.

"The person who was there everyday with me for four months, who knows truly what this journey has been for me, the reason why I have become confident within myself. He came into my world and brought the best out of me. I cannot thank him enough for all the work and effort to make me become the dancer that I am today."

Rose's break won't last long, however. The BBC confirmed to HELLO! this week that the actress is expected to return to Albert Square in the new year.

"Rose is returning to film with EastEnders in the New Year," they said, before adding: "Rose has no intention to quit EastEnders."