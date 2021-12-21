Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis makes heartbreaking revelation after tearful moment with her mum The actress lifted the glitterball trophy with Giovanni Pernice

Rose Ayling-Ellis has touched upon the emotional moment she shared with her mum Donna just moments after her tremendous Strictly Come Dancing win on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old, who lifted the glitterball trophy with dance partner Giovanni Pernice, was captured sharing a tight embrace with her mother - a photo which was shared by BBC Breakfast host and fellow competitor Dan Walker.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals family hardship after Strictly win

Speaking to Dan on Monday, the actress - who is deaf - confessed her tears took her by surprise as hugged her mother. "I think when I won it I was so shocked, I couldn't speak," she said. "And then everyone came up to me afterwards to say, 'Well done'. Then as soon as my mum hugged me, I just burst into tears. I just couldn't stop crying and that proper shocked me."

Explaining how her mum has been her biggest advocate throughout her life, she touched upon her "difficult" education, something that Donna has been fighting to make more accessible.

"I think it's became we went through a lot," added Rose. "Aww I'm getting emotional now. Because at primary school, at nursery school – it goes way, way back, where my education was difficult.

Dan Walker posted this snap of Rose with her mum

"My mum had to fight a lot to make it accessible for my education, right from the start so I had that right from the beginning of everything I do [she was] constantly fighting, constantly battled to get what I needed."

Proud of her efforts, she continued: "We just didn't expect it would end up with me winning Strictly Come Dancing."

During a chat with The Guardian, Rose revealed there were only a handful of deaf students at her school. "I didn’t get bullied, I still had a good time at school but I had to fight for my education," she explained.

Rose and Giovanni were announced the winners of Strictly

"They only had three notetakers, and [the deaf children] were in different classes, so most of them went to a classroom with no interpreter, no notetaker. My mum really fought to make sure I had a notetaker and interpreter with me at all times.

"I was lucky, but it was ridiculous. Unfortunately, that's a normal life for many deaf children – they are in mainstream schools with no access."

