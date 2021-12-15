Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis makes touching promise to Giovanni Pernice ahead of final The professional dancer has made it into the Strictly final four times

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis has vowed she will do everything it takes for her to help Giovanni Pernice lift the glitterball trophy during this weekend's final.

Speaking to Zoe Ball in a joint interview on BBC Radio Two, the EastEnders actress - who is the first deaf contestant to take part in the show - explained just how much she wants to "win it" for him.

WATCH: The moment Giovanni Pernice calls Rose Ayling Ellis 'beautiful' in hidden clip

"Giovanni, your fourth time in the final," said radio host Zoe. "You've been there with Georgia [May Foote], Debbie [McGee] and Faye [Tozer], you have never won, could this be your year?"

Before Giovanni could answer, Rose replied: "That's why I want to win it for him!" Giovanni then added: "I think, no matter what, we already achieved a lot, Zoe, and obviously winning the competition for me would be a dream come true.

"I have been there so many times, come so close yet so far, but it's not about me, it's about Rose, it's about what Rose is achieving."

The couple will compete against AJ and John this weekend

Rose interrupted and remarked: "No, it is about you because we are a team!" To which, the professional dancer said: "Okay, so it's about us we both want to win so, please vote for us."

On making it to the final, Rose added: "It's been so long, it has taken over my life, and I can't believe I'm on my very last week ever and I'm in the final!"

Giovanni, 31, continued: "I'm so happy because I think she really deserves to be there, she has been working very, very hard. We both have worked very hard, and I think it is the right thing for her to be in the final, I think she deserves it."

The comments come shortly after the pro dancer was heard affectionately calling Rose, "beautiful". In an unseen moment from one of their dances last weekend, Giovanni was captured whispering the word into her ear following their incredible Waltz.

