Following their incredible win on Strictly Come Dancing, champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will be taking to the dance floor once again for the nationwide tour, which kicks off on 20 January.

On Wednesday, the pair confirmed they will be doing their sizzling Argentine Tango and everybody's favourite, their Couples Choice.

The 33 scintillating shows will also featue Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

They will also be joined by 2020 series competitor Max George who will return to the dancefloor for the live tour with Katya Jones.

The tour will give arena audiences a chance to see AJ and Kai's show dance – performed to Naughty Boy's Runnin' - that they were sadly unable to perform in Saturday's final due to AJ's injury.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are going on the Strictly tour

Speaking about her involvement, EastEnders star Rose recently said: "I have loved every minute of my Strictly journey so far, so to be able to continue it on the live tour next year is so exciting! I can't wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series."

Rose made history after she was crowned this year's champion alongside dance partner Giovanni. Speaking to the Guardian moments later, the actress - who was the show's first deaf celebrity to perform - confessed to feeling "sad" now her journey has come to an end.

"I try not to think about it ending too much because it makes me feel really sad," she added.

Despite this, the news of winning hasn't really sunk in yet. Rose then said of her dance partner: "Giovanni has been incredible. He really supports every single step."

For more information and to book tickets, visit: strictlycomedancinglive.com

