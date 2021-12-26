Elizabeth Hurley makes jaws drop in risqué Christmas Day mini dress The model revealed a funny Christmas gift she had received

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to sizzling Instagram selfies, but she may have outdone herself with her latest posts to mark Christmas Day.

MORE: Nineties supermodels and their lookalike model kids

The model made her fans' jaws drop when she shared a series of sultry snaps wearing a pink chainmail mini dress and sparkly festive headband, along with a glimpse at her very tongue-in-cheek Christmas gift.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in bikini

"Happy Christmas! Distracted from my #ankleinjury by whom I got in my stocking @versace @donatella_versace," the 56-year-old captioned the photos.

The photos show Elizabeth posing in front of a sofa, and standing next to a life-size cardboard cutout of actor Liam Neeson. A third photo shows the less glamorous reality of Elizabeth's Christmas ensemble, as she shows off a cast on her leg following a recent ankle injury.

Elizabeth Hurley wowed her followers in a daring mini dress

Unsurprisingly, the mum-of-one was soon inundated with compliments from fans and famous friends alike. Patsy Kensit wrote: "You are simply off the charts stunning… beautiful inside and out." Denise Van Outen commented with a heart eye emoji, while Michelle Visage said: "EXCUUUUUUSE YOUR BEAUTY."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley sizzles at sunset in surfer-style swimwear

Elizabeth recently revealed she had sustained a sprained ankle while filming her latest movie, Christmas in the Caribbean. "Bye bye glorious Caribbean- it’s been a blast- in spite of the sprained ankle," she wrote.

The model shared a look at the boot she is wearing for a recent ankle injury

"Thank you to the cast & crew of #christmasinthecaribbean for working around me with such grace and good humour."

READ: Elizabeth Hurley shares health update with gorgeous bikini photo

Elizabeth is known for her age-defying looks, and recently revealed the secret to her youthful aesthetic in an interview the Sunday Times.

Elizabeth received a Liam Neeson cutout for Christmas

"I haven't eaten processed food for 100 years," she explained. "I don’t eat sweets. I drink little alcohol. I don’t smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learned to eat lighter and not so late."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.