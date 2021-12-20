Nineties supermodels and their lookalike model kids: Cindy Crawford, Elizabeth Hurley and more When amazing genes get passed on

The nineties was THE era of the supermodel - when being a model became extraordinary and Linda Evangelista famously didn't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day.

While many of the original supermodels are still strutting their stuff on the catwalk, there's a new stunning group on the block, who just happen to be the offspring of those very 'supers' – and they look like their famous parents too, lucky things.

Want to see the nineties supermodels and their lookalike kids? Keep scrolling…

Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber

Original supermodel Cindy Crawford must be one proud mum when it comes to her daughter Kaia, 20, who has followed in her footsteps with modelling. The pair look almost identical with their wavy brunette locks and sunkissed features.

Kate Moss and daughter Lila Moss

Nineteen-year-old Lila is her famous mum's double. Kate's 'waif look' was huge in the nineties and she's one of the UK's most successful models – now her daughter is walking the runways too.

Grace Jones and son Paulo Goude

Icon Grace Jones is famed for her showbiz career in singing, acting and modelling. The star has one child, a son named Paulo, 42, who like his mother is also a model.

Nadja Auermann and daughter Cosima Auermann

Wow, two peas in a pod! Beautiful Cosima, 24, is the daughter of German supermodel Nadja Auermann who made quite a splash in the nineties. Here they are at the Berlin Film Festival together.

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley

Damian looks almost exactly like his star mum Elizabeth, who is known for her Estée Lauder ad campaigns and acting roles in movies such as Austin Powers – she also ruled the nineties with 'that safety pin Versace dress' while dating Hugh Grant.

Vanessa Paradis and daughter Lily-Rose Depp

French singer and model Vanessa has a huge fanbase and it looks like a life of stardom for her daughter Lily-Rose, 22, who she shares with actor Johnny Depp. Like her famous parents, she is also embarking on a career in both modelling and acting.

Tyson Beckford and son Jordan Beckford

Gorgeous male supermodel Tyson ruled the catwalks in the nineties with that amazing physique and killer cheekbones. Jordan, 23, is good looking like his dad – they definitely share the same eyes and smile.

Jerry Hall and daughter Georgia Jagger

Georgia is the daughter of Texas-born supermodel Jerry Hall, and her former husband Mick Jagger. Georgia, 29, has been incredibly successful in the modelling industry and has inherited both her parents' stunning features.

