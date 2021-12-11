Elizabeth Hurley sent her fans into meltdown with another gorgeous bikini photo on Friday in honour of some major health news.

The 56-year-old turned up the heat in a tiny cheetah-print two-piece which she layered beneath an oversized white shirt while posing for a stunning beachside photo. Elizabeth looked in her element as she highlighted her toned figure while stretching her arms out in the air while gazing up at the sky with a huge smile on her face.

The actress shared her joyous photo to express how thankful she was to be receiving her COVID-19 booster jab.

Captioning the sizzling snap, she wrote: "Yeeeessssss! Covid booster today. Thank you," followed by a red heart emoji.

Fans rushed to compliment Elizabeth's head-turning appearance, with one responding to the photo: "The most beautiful girl in the world!" A second said: "Forever beautiful." A third added: "Absolutely stunningly gorgeous lady."

Others praised the star for sharing her decision to get another jab, with one remarking: "That's extremely good sweetheart. I got my booster as well, glad you're protecting yourself."

Elizabeth looked gorgeous in her cheetah-print bikini

Elizabeth has modelled this bikini before, having shared photos of it earlier in the year and last month. Her specific one is called the Victoire Bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection, and back in November, she delighted fans with a gorgeous shot of her in it to promote a sale.

The Bedazzled actress often delights fans with her swimsuit posts, showing off her phenomenal figure and the exotic tropical locales she's visited.

Elizabeth often shares stunning bikini photos online

Her promotion of her swimwear line via social media has made a difference too, as it was revealed recently that her swimwear label made a profit last year, for the first time in years.

Elizabeth's company – which trades under Simian Productions – has made a £97,000 profit. According to Richard Eden for the Daily Mail, four years ago, it was £263,000 in the red.

Elizabeth first set up the company in 1994 alongside her then-partner Hugh Grant, from whom she later split amicably in 2000. The star currently runs it with her ex-husband, Arun Nayar.

