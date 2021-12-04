Elizabeth Hurley inundated with support as she reveals injury This sounds painful!

Elizabeth Hurley often sparks huge fan reactions with her daring looks and gorgeous bikini photos, but on Saturday she left her fans concerned.

The star revealed that she had been enjoying her final day in the Caribbean following filming for her latest film Christmas in the Caribbean, but that during her trip she picked up a sprained ankle that had hindered her slightly. "Bye bye glorious Caribbean- it’s been a blast- in spite of the sprained ankle," she wrote.

"Thank you to the cast & crew of #christmasinthecaribbean for working around me with such grace and good humour."

But despite her injury, she still made sure to look picture-perfect as she struck a morose pose in a gorgeous see-through tunic.

The green item featured an intricate design in the mid-section and drawstring at the hip, and the star could be seen wearing white bikini bottoms from her brand.

In one photo, the actress and model supported herself by leaning on the edge of a boat, while the second saw her gazing down into the sea.

The star spoke of a small injury

While many fans sent the 56-year-old messages of support, mainly consisting of heart emojis and "get well soon" comments, others were still captivated by her beauty.

"Very beautiful photos from you, look amazing," said one, while a second posted: "Timeless beauty…inside and out."

Others were in love with how the green mini-dress perfectly suited her, as one wrote: "Green looks good on you, impressive," and another added: "Gorgeous green on you."

Earlier in the week, Elizabeth drove her 2.2 million followers wild as she modelled a gorgeous Versace dress with a plunging neckline.

Elizabeth is famous for her bikini photos

She clearly had a great time modelling the jaw-dropping dress as she posed up a storm in the outfit, raising her hands in jubilation for some of the photos.

As ever, fans were blown away by her stunning social media post, as one enthused: "Absolutely stunning," and close friend Melissa Odabash added: "Hottie, best body and skin," alongside several flame emojis.

Donnatella Versace was similarly impressed, as she posted: "Yesssss!!!! FABULOUS!!!" and another fan commented: "An Amazonian goddess! Beautiful as always!"

And as always when it comes to one of Elizabeth's social media posts, the comments section was also flooded with heart and flame emojis.

