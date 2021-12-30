Carol Vorderman dazzles in skin-tight jumpsuit as she returns to social media after Christmas break The 61-year-old looks better than ever

Carol Vorderman has returned to social media after taking a week off to spend time with her family during Christmas.

The former Countdown star posed up a storm in her closet whilst wearing a skin-tight black jumpsuit. "Been a bit quiet online this week and enjoying some proper family time… AND a great laugh hosting the lunchtime show on BBC Radio Wales," she began her caption.

Promoting her radio show, she continued: "Join me later from 11am...I was actually crying laughing yesterday.....lord only knows why but it gets me that way. You can listen in on @bbcsounds. Sending best to you as always."

Fans of the mother-of-two went wild for the post, with many simply commenting fire emojis. "Hottest, fittest, sexiest woman in TV land. Good job Vorders," wrote one, whilst a second added: "You look beautiful."

Carol recently celebrated her 61st birthday

Carol recently opened up to HELLO! about her exciting future plans and the star has an incredible adventure ahead of her.

"I grew up looking at the Irish Sea and the Welsh coastal path is about 900 miles long, then there's Offa's Dyke, the old border between England and Wales, which goes from Chepstow to Prestatyn," she explained, before revealing: "I am going to walk the shape of my country. I'm going to start it next year and I'd like to do it as one big piece but that's a lot of miles – it would be a three-month commitment really." She continued: "I never come back from a walk in Wales with anything but the biggest smile. Everything is amazing and the views are breathtaking."

Fans rushed to compliment the star's look

The star recently sold her Bristol property but she has plans for a special new "home".

"I've ordered a 4x4 van and working with a company to convert it. I've got a lot of farmer friends and I want to park up in their fields. I will go and see mates more, stop off in the Lake District. I might get myself a dog, get the campfire going. I'll be able to put my blow-up paddleboards in it and it will have a hot shower and tiny kitchen. I've got a list of people who want to come with me," she told HELLO!