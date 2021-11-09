Carol Vorderman gives exciting update on her 'new man' - 'I'm a lucky girl' The star will learn how to drive her new van this week

Carol Vorderman recently confessed to HELLO! that she had ordered a 4x4 van which she would be converting and taking on exciting trips around the country, and now the former Countdown presenter has revealed she will be learning how to drive it this week.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old star told her followers via several videos posted on her Stories: "Thursday morning I'm going to meet my van, my "man van," my "new man van," ahh! And I'm going to learn how to drive it.

"It's got to be converted yet, but I am so excited. Awww, I'm a lucky girl," she said. Captioning one of the videos, she added: "I'm going to learn how to drive it, first time, so excited."

Last Friday, Carol took to Instagram to announce the new addition, showing off a grey 4x4 that was branded with the word "MAN" on the back door.

Carol shared pictures of her new vehicle last week

Carol revealed her new purchase is to help her with her upcoming adventures and she plans to convert the large vehicle into her own "mobile heaven" that she dubbed "Vordersvan".

Sharing several photos on Instagram, Carol excitedly wrote: "Telling you this... I've now got a MAN in my life @mantruckandbus Grey 4x4 VAN LIFE...ha so excited. So lucky.....he (she) needs converting into my mobile heaven....and I'll share it all the way....and the adventures to come.....bliss."

She also took to her Stories where she revealed more about her plans, writing: "The new MAN in my life… @mantruckandbus gonna convert into VORDERSVAN stay with me for the adventure."

The mother-of-two is excited about the new project

Back in October, she told HELLO!: "I'm a Celebrity was the first time I slept under the stars for three whole weeks, no tent, just the sky and the air, and I became addicted to being outside. I've ordered a 4x4 van and working with a company to convert it. I've got a lot of farmer friends and I want to park up in their fields.

"I will go and see mates more, stop off in the Lake District. I might get myself a dog, get the campfire going. I'll be able to put my blow-up paddleboards in it and it will have a hot shower and tiny kitchen. I've got a list of people who want to come with me. And anyone who says: 'Women of 60 shouldn't be doing things like this.' Well, it is happening. I've never felt freer."