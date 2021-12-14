Carol Vorderman bids sad farewell in emotional post – 'We had a blast' The star has sold her Bristol home Sloblock Hall

Carol Vorderman has sold her Bristol family home. The Countdown presenter revealed on Monday night that after decades she had decided to part ways with her "happy place".

"SLOBLOCK HALL. Goodbye my happy place. So many wicked parties.....so so many brilliant memories," she wrote on her Instagram alongside several pictures of her property.

WATCH: Carol takes HELLO! inside her Bristol home

"I'm a lucky woman. And now I'm moving on to yet more new adventures. Wishing the new family who call you home now every happiness and health and laughter. Cheers SLOBLOCK. We had a blast."

Carol's home was built in the 1970s and was recently refurbished. It has five bedrooms and an incredible dressing room. It also featured a glass-fronted garden, a cinema room, an outdoor swimming pool complex, a gym and landscaped gardens and grounds.

Carol took HELLO! inside her Bristol home in October

Estate agent Knight Frank, who had the property listed, describes Carol's home, Sloblock Hall, as a property that provides "luxurious, barn-like contemporary living filled with light and height with an outdoor swimming pool complex and stunning terraced gardens in a private road."

The 60-year-old star was photographed in her home for the last time in October in a photoshoot that featured exclusively on HELLO! magazine.

The mother-of-two posed inside her kitchen

Speaking about her fondest memories of her property, she said: "The parties we've had! The best one was my 50th – we all came in seventies gear. Alan Carr, Gok Wan and an Abba tribute band. I had astronauts and red arrows in attendance. Even Alan said that was the BEST party. The number of afro wigs I found on the floor was ridiculous. I love throwing parties!"

Of what the future holds, she added: "I am a wanderer; I've always been a wanderer. I love making homes, but I don't want to be in them very much. I live between west Wales, a bit of Cardiff and Bristol. I think progressively that will become all Wales. Well, soon. I am Welsh, and I love it. I want to spend much less time in London working – that's a decision of mine. I'm only doing the things that I want to do."