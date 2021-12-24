Carol Vorderman looks unbelievable in leather for 61st birthday celebrations The former Countdown star looked seriously stunning

Carol Vorderman celebrated her 61st birthday in style on Christmas Eve, rocking yet another daring ensemble.

The former Countdown host looked absolutely incredible in a pair of skintight faux leather leggings and a chic Guess knit. Adding a touch of drama to her look, Carol added an oversized black belt with a giant gold buckle to cinch her in at the waist. The overall effect was seriously stunning, with her statement belt enhancing the star's incredible hourglass waistline.

Carol wore her honey-coloured hair down in natural waves and opted for a soft grey eyeshadow, a matte base and a nude lip, showcasing her flawless complexion.

She simply captioned the images: "Happy birthday to ME".

Carol went on to reveal she was feeling the love from fans far and wide, saying: "Had HUNDREDS of birthday messages from my friends all over the world today… I'm so lucky."

The star loves wet-look leggings and has regularly been spotted rocking the trendy style this year.

Just last week, Carol teamed her trusty faux leather trousers with a cosy Christmas jumper, looking fabulously festive.

"Happy Christmas beautiful peeps," she wrote alongside some heart and Christmas tree emojis.

Carol previously told HELLO! that her daring sense of style stems from the fact she's super fit and active.

Insisting her love of exercise is not all about appearance, she said: "I'm going to live until I'm 95, and I'm going to be the same health-wise as I am now when I'm 85. I'm fit and healthy. I consider myself young. I feel young – I move well."

Shedding some light on her fitness regime, Carol said: "I was doing three weights sessions online [per week] for months which is when I started to drop the weight.

"I am very happy with my weight. I'm now a small size eight to ten and that's my happy place."

