Carol Vorderman sparks debate with pictures showing incredibly different look The maths whiz was barely recognisable!

Carol Vorderman took to Instagram on Sunday to share some images which showed her looking a little different than usual!

The stylish star shared two pictures to the social media site, each one of which was an animation.

SEE: Carol Vorderman stuns in off-the-shoulder top in fun throwback photo

The first showed Carol with huge eyes and extremely smooth skin, smiling as her blonde hair flowed past her shoulders. In the second, the presenter was depicted looking up, with smoky eye makeup and very defined cheekbones.

The 60-year-old captioned the pictures: "So someone sent these to me... some graphic artwork on how I might look animated... and about 127 years younger too!!!! [crying-laughing emojis]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman wears cut-out dress to return to the races

Carol went on: "Based on a couple of pics I'd posted on Insta. Anyway as I like animation, thought it was interesting. What name would she have tho? Ps: she has to be able to fly a plane like a demon. #animation."

MORE: Carol Vorderman shows off her curves in tight jumpsuit as she reunites with brother Anton for exciting night out

SEE: Carol Vorderman wows in figure-hugging dress for special celebration with son Cameron

The former Countdown co-host's fans were divided over what the new character should be called, with one suggesting: "Jett McFly," and another responding: "Amelia Rareheart… those animations are brilliant."

Carol shared some lovely animated images of herself

Several dropped heart emojis in the comment section while others wrote: "Captain Countdown," and: "She's got to have a Welsh name like Rhiannon - great queen/goddess."

Whether in animated or human form, Carol always has lots of admirers for her sense of style, as she proved earlier in the weekend.

On Saturday, the mum-of-two dropped jaws once again as she rocked a stunning outfit. The presenter took to Instagram to reveal the figure-flaunting outfit, which she wore for her stint on BBC Radio Wales.

Carol is equally stunning in photos

Carol looked gorgeous in a black leather mini skirt and a vibrant, tight-fitting orange top with black stripes along the arms, which she teamed with leather knee-high boots.

Her fans were quick to compliment the star, with one writing: "Blimey Carol [heart eyes emojis]."

A second commented: "Looking amazing! Loving the boots."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.