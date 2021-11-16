Carol Vorderman shows off her curves in tight jumpsuit as she reunites with brother Anton for exciting night out The pair went to watch Tim Peake talk

Carol Vorderman began her week with momentum as she donned the perfect outfit for an exciting night out with her brother, who she had not seen for two years.

The mother-of-two shared several pictures ahead of heading out and showed off her gorgeous look to her fans.

The 60-year-old perfectly dressed her curves in a tight black jumpsuit, which she paired with a cream high neck jumper and black ankle boots. To complete the look, Carol wore her long hair straight and wore minimal makeup.

"Off to see Astronaut @astro_timpeake tonight at @stdavidscardiff Hall. Can't wait to be in awe of what he's achieved," she wrote alongside two selfies of herself.

Carol posed proudly with Tim Peake

Later in the night she shared several more pictures, this time with Tim Peake himself and his brother and added: "Had the most wonderful night with my brother (who I haven't seen for TWO years as he's been living abroad...covid) watching Tim @astro_timpeake show on tour.

"If you haven't been to see Tim yet, get tickets now, it's a sensational show, and geared for everyone. It's funny, and awe-inspiring and wonderful. BUY THOSE TICKETS NOW. Thank You Tim for all that you do."

Fans loved the post, especially because it included his brother Anton.

"Good to see your brother looking so well. I bet he's equally proud of his sister!" one wrote.

Carol's brother Anton also posed for a picture with the astronaut

Back in September, Carol was left in tears as she proudly spoke about her sibling and his tough childhood.

Opening up to her fans, the former Countdown presenter revealed Anton was born with severe cleft lip and palate and over the course of his life had 24 operations on his face.

She went on to say about him: "We were very poor, he was always kind and yet he suffered a lot of abuse because of how he looked and he grew and still is one of the kindest, most generous, funny, loving, successful people I've ever known. He is always laughing, he loves people, everybody loves my brother."